BNP has two aims, to reorganise and take up a movement

BNP has fixed two aims for 2021. It has taken up initiative to complete reorganising its committees throughout the country. It also plans to take up several programmes throughout the year, marking the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

It also wants to create a unity with the other anti-government political parties and launch into a movement against the government.

BNP’s decision makers think much may take place at a party level in national politics before the next general election. That is why its top leaders have for some time focused on reorgansing the party.

They want to finalise the party’s committees as well as those of its affiliated bodies and fronts. There is also focus on ensuring unity within the party. The top leaders are now reaching out to the senior leaders who had become disgruntled and inactive. As part of this move, the top leaders have contacted the party’s senior leader Maj. (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed.

Recently a show-cause notice had been issued against the BNP vice chairmen Hafizuddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud for violating party discipline. Hafizuddin had been critical of certain decisions and policies of the party. And Shawkat Mahmud had suddenly organised a gathering in Dhaka calling for the fall of the government, without consulting the party.