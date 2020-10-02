BNP hindering resolution of Rohingya crisis: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed BNP for its 'negative remarks', saying BNP's provocative and fake statements are hindering the resolution of the Rohingya problem.
Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister came up with the remarks in a press statement on Friday.
"BNP's criticism hints an anti-state conspiracy when the success of the government is evident by the verdict of Rohingya crisis in the international tribunal," he said.
BNP has been stating fake, confusing and conspiring comments since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, he said, responding to a recent criticism of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over Rohingya repatriation.
"The humanistic measures and diplomacy of Sheikh Hasina's government in Rohingya issue has been applauded globally", the minister said.
Global media has announced Sheikh Hasina as the 'Mother of humanity' appreciating her skillful leadership and successful diplomacy, he said.
"BNP is feeling envious as Bangladesh has good relations with other South Asian neighboring countries currently," Quader said.