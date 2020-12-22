BNP launching evil attempts to make EC controversial: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is now carrying out evil attempts to make the election commission controversial after failing in all sectors, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“The people repeatedly boycotted BNP for its negative politics. BNP boycotts people’s verdict on the voting day as part of its evil efforts. Now BNP is trying to make the election commission controversial by raising allegations of corruption and misconduct,” he said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a discussion, marking the Victory Day and distribution ceremony of COVID-19 protective equipment, organised by Awami Swechchhasebak League at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in the capital.
He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.
The AL general secretary urged BNP to play the role of a responsible political party to make smoother the path of democracy to go ahead.
Quader said BNP’s all evil strategies to make the polls questionable has become blunt and that is why the party now resorted to the path of arson terrorism to take revenge on the people.
“BNP is now in dilemma. In one hand, the people boycotted them for their negative politics, on the other hand, the party has internal wrangling over taking stance in support of liberation war and opposing it,” he said.
The minister said the country is going ahead on the development highway at a higher speed while rural people are now enjoying urban amenities.
Though BNP leaders cannot see any development of the country, the people are enjoying the outcomes of development and progress, he added.
He urged the leaders and workers to remain alert against all sorts of conspiracies of BNP.
“A vested quarter cannot tolerate the country’s peace and comfort. The evil forces suffer from jealousy when the country’s economic base becomes strong. We will have to remain alert against their conspiracies,” he said.
Swechhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha chaired the function while AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Swechhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu addressed it, among others.