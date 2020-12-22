BNP launching evil attempts to make EC controversial: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is now carrying out evil attempts to make the election commission controversial after failing in all sectors, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“The people repeatedly boycotted BNP for its negative politics. BNP boycotts people’s verdict on the voting day as part of its evil efforts. Now BNP is trying to make the election commission controversial by raising allegations of corruption and misconduct,” he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a discussion, marking the Victory Day and distribution ceremony of COVID-19 protective equipment, organised by Awami Swechchhasebak League at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in the capital.