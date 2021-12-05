BNP must be grateful to government over Khaleda issue: Hasan Mahmud

“If the same situation happened in the case of Sheikh Hasina, could Khaleda Zia have shown such types of gestures?” asked Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
“According to the statement of BNP, it seems that the health issue of Khaleda Zia is its lone headache,” Hasan said.
“They are not worried about the country… When the politics of a party is limited with the health of its leader, that party can never be a party for the countrymen,” he added.
Hasan said that Khaleda’s staying out of imprisonment with domestic help without acquittal was unprecedented in the sub-continent. It is only possible due to the generosity shown by Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.
“All the treatment is being done according to her and BNP’s wishes. BNP’s demand to send Khaleda Zia abroad is politically purposeful,” he said.
They earlier said in unison that she would never get better treatment if Khaleda Zia was not sent abroad.
“But she returned to home after recovery with the treatment of Bangladeshi physicians. I still wish her firm recovery and return home. But the question is what does the BNP want? BNP wants Khaleda Zia to stay in the hospital. Then, they will have the advantage to do politics,” Hasan added.
Terming KUET teacher Mohammad Selim’s death as sad, Hasan Mahmud said the incident needs to be investigated.
“It is not wise to blame anyone before completing the post mortem and other investigations. If anyone is responsible for his death, the government will take stern action against the killers,” the minister added.