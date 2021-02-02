BNP now in leadership crisis: PM Hasina

Mentioning that BNP is now in a leadership crisis, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said people do not trust the party for having convicted and fugitive people in its helm.

"Today, BNP has a leadership crisis...people have no trust and confidence in a party that has got convicted and fugitive people in its leadership," she said in her valedictory speech in the 11th session of the 11th parliament.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said Awami League has earned public trust and confidence which is reflected on the recent local body elections.

"Since people are getting the services from Awami League and the country is making progress, Awami League has earned their trust. We've seen its reflection on local government elections," she said.

The prime minister said people are sincerely casting their votes through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and there is no scope for vote-rigging through EVMs.