BNP will have to bear Papul's responsibility: Hanif

Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Mahabub-ul-Alam Hanif, MP, said BNP will have to bear the responsibility of Papul as the allegations of corruption, including earning of money, against Papul were during the BNP regime, reports BSS.

“Papul is not a member of the ruling party but an independent lawmaker. And the allegations of corruption, including earning of money, had been raised against Papul during the BNP’s tenure,” he said.

“If there is any allegation against him (Papul), BNP have to bear the responsibility,” he said these while responding to a question of reporters at his Kushtia residence on PTI Road on Saturday afternoon.

About the ongoing elections, he said that BNP took part in the elections to make the election commission system controversial in a planned way.

Hanif also said during the voting it is seen that neither they have polling agents nor voters.

