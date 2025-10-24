BNP, Jamaat, NCP put pressure on each other and government
The separate meetings of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) with the chief adviser of the interim government have sparked new debates in the political arena. All three parties have questioned the neutrality of certain advisers, with some even demanding their removal.
However, an analysis of the nature of their complaints and political positions reveals that the parties are not only trying to put pressure on the government but also on one another. A subtle competition over administrative influence ahead of the election has become evident.
BNP met with the chief adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna on Tuesday, followed by Jamaat and NCP on Wednesday. The three parties remain firmly divided on several key issues—particularly the legal basis of the July National Charter, as well as the timing and process of the proposed referendum.
Political circles are abuzz with speculation that such contradictory positions might give rise to a fresh political crisis. The implementation procedure for the July Charter has yet to be finalised, and none of the parties appears willing to compromise.
Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul told Prothom Alo, “The government is now waiting for the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission. We will hold discussions in the advisory council once the commission presents its proposals on implementing the July Charter. A government decision will follow after that.”
Counter allegations
A three-member BNP delegation led by the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met the chief adviser on Tuesday. The party urged the interim government to now function as a neutral ‘caretaker’ administration. It also demanded action regarding several advisers said to be close to particular political groups.
Party sources said BNP specifically mentioned one adviser and a special assistant to the chief adviser, claiming the adviser favours Jamaat’s interests. The party is reportedly most displeased with the recent appointment of the new public administration secretary.
BNP leaders also urged the chief adviser to make changes in the judiciary, secretariat, and other key administrative areas.
On Wednesday afternoon, a four-member NCP delegation led by convener Nahid Islam met the chief adviser. They called for any necessary reorganisation of the advisory council to be done fairly and rationally. The NCP further suggested that if any adviser were to be removed, it should not be limited to the student adviser but include “those representing different political groups.”
The party also raised concerns about partisan reshuffling in the civil administration. After the meeting, Nahid Islam told reporters, “We are hearing and seeing that certain divisions are forming within the administration. Major political parties are drawing up their own lists of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police for the elections, and some advisers are helping them. If this continues, the government’s neutrality will be questioned.”
That same evening, Jamaat leaders also met the chief adviser at Jamuna and objected to the role of certain advisers, accusing them of misleading the chief adviser. The party, however, did not reveal the names of those advisers.
According to sources, Jamaat is dissatisfied with several advisers whom it believes favour BNP’s interests. The party also suspects that many officials in the police, civil administration, and key government positions are loyal to BNP, and has reportedly compiled a list of such individuals.
After the meeting, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told reporters, “At present, 70 to 80 per cent of officials in the Election Commission, Secretariat, and police administration are loyal to one particular party.”
While it remains unclear how the government is viewing these developments, the chief adviser reportedly urged all parties to place their trust in him during the meetings.
Deadlock unresolved
Differences persist among BNP, Jamaat, and NCP regarding the legal basis of the July Charter.
At an event in Dhaka on Thursday, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “All but two political parties have agreed to the referendum proposal. I won’t name them, but one of those two parties attended the July Charter signing, while the other is now looking for an opportunity to sign it.”
Ahmed’s remarks were seen as an indirect reference to the NCP. The chief adviser, during Wednesday’s meeting, again urged the NCP to sign the charter.
NCP Member-Secretary Akhtar Hossain, speaking at a separate event in Dhaka yesterday, said, under the influence of a major political party, the government announced the July Charter without any legal foundation. Without a clear legal and procedural framework, the NCP cannot support it. Implementing the charter isn’t a matter of power-sharing; once signed, it could lead to a deception like in the 1990s.
Observers fear that such mutual contradictions among political parties may complicate efforts to hold elections in a peaceful environment.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, through their conflicting stances, the parties are trying to pressure not just the government but also one another. As elections approach, everyone is seeking advantages or patronage from the government. One party thinks another is getting more. These complaints stem from that perception. If the government doesn’t handle these matters carefully, the crisis could deepen.