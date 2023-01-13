Matia Chowdhury to be made deputy leader in parliament

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, MP, proposed Matia Chowdhury’s name for the post which was seconded by Chief Whip, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton.
Information and broadcasting minister and senior joint general secretary of the party, Hasan Mahmud, told newspersons about this after emerging from the meeting.
The post of deputy leader fell vacant after the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury in the second week of September last year.
Former presidium member of ruling AL, Sajeda Chowdhury was appointed as the deputy leader of the 11th parliament for the third consecutive terms. During the government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami alliance between 2001 and 06, the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia did not appoint anyone as deputy leader of the house.
In the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government is determined to hold the next general election in a free and fair manner.
She also said that they who are well connected with the people and doing good works in their constituencies, will get nomination in the next election.
The prime minister called upon the lawmakers to talk to the people and tell them about the government’s various development activities.
Sheikh Hasina once again said they have no objection with BNP’s ongoing anti-government movement, if it is peaceful.
But, she sounded a note of warning that if the BNP tries to create anarchy by resorting arson attack and vandalism, they will be dealt with iron hands.