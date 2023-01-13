Matia Chowdhury to be made deputy leader in parliament

She also said that they who are well connected with the people and doing good works in their constituencies, will get nomination in the next election.

The prime minister called upon the lawmakers to talk to the people and tell them about the government’s various development activities.

Sheikh Hasina once again said they have no objection with BNP’s ongoing anti-government movement, if it is peaceful.

But, she sounded a note of warning that if the BNP tries to create anarchy by resorting arson attack and vandalism, they will be dealt with iron hands.