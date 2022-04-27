Clashes flare up whether committee exists or not

Sources say that Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling party Awami League, holds full monopoly in Dhaka College. Student wings of other political parties are not active there.

Chhatra League controls the students' halls and the students have to take part in BCL activities in order to stay at the halls. Chhatra League leaders encourage the students to participate in clashes. If they don’t obey the leaders' commands, they have to face a “trial”. The leaders are also accused of being involved in extorting money from the street vendors and vehicles in the area.

The nefarious activities of the Dhaka College Chhatra League came under limelight once again after the students got locked in violent clashes with shop owners and employees of the New Market area last week. The suspended BCL activists from the last two committees in Dhaka College were also seen active in the clashes in different capacities.

The clashes started after Chhatra League leaders got involved in a personal dispute between employees of two shops in New Market. Other BCL activists got involved at their leader’s command. Allegedly, one of the employees in the dispute had a give and take relationship with Chhatra League leaders.