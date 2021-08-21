Councillor Sayeed, bus owners’ association president 'picked up'

Sheikh Sayeed Ahmed was picked up from his sister’s house in the capital’s Shia Masjid area in Mohammadpur around 10.00pm on Friday, claimed his elder brother and a former Chhatra League leader Sheikh Masud Ahmed.

However, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Kotwali police station Nurul Islam claimed that he did not know anything about the incident.

Sheikh Masud Ahmed said that Sayeed was staying at his sister’s house in Mohammadpur’s Shia Masjid area in Dhaka. At around 9.45pm on Friday two men in plainclothes came and introduced themselves as members of the law enforcement. Later, they picked him up in a microbus. However, those two men did not say where he was being taken.