While visiting India I said this government has to be kept in power: Foreign minister

The Bangladesh foreign minister also said that both the countries (Bangladesh and India) need political stability. This will be possible if India supports the government of Sheikh Hasina.

Referring to the incidents of communal violence that happened in Bangladesh and India at various times, the foreign minister said that no one should do such a thing and exaggerate any kind of incitement to create an unstable situation. A few mosques were burnt in the neighboring country. It was not allowed to circulate the news in Bangladesh. The reason for this is that there are some evil people, some militants, who will weaponise the incident and do more destruction. He said, “Many people call me an agent of India, because many things happen yet I do not issue any strong statement.”

Addressing India, the foreign minister said, “Few days ago a lady said something, we did not say a word... Various countries spoke about it ... we did not say a word. We are providing you with this kind of protection too. This is both for your well-being and ours.”