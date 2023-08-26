Three BNP leaders in Singapore on medical treatment

After Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, now BNP's standing committee member Mirza Abbas has also gone to Singapore on treatment.

Mirza Abbas left for Singapore on Saturday morning by a Biman Bangladesh flight. His is accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas.

According to sources, both of them are to undergo treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

BNP's health affairs secretary and Mirza Abbas' personal physician Md Rafiqul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Mirza Abbas has long been suffering from intestinal ailments.

He had been treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital earlier too. He has gone for a follow-up this time and Afroza Abbas will also underdo certain medical tests.