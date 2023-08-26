Three BNP leaders in Singapore on medical treatment

After Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, now BNP's standing committee member Mirza Abbas has also gone to Singapore on treatment.
Mirza Abbas left for Singapore on Saturday morning by a Biman Bangladesh flight. His is accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas.
According to sources, both of them are to undergo treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
BNP's health affairs secretary and Mirza Abbas' personal physician Md Rafiqul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Mirza Abbas has long been suffering from intestinal ailments.
He had been treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital earlier too. He has gone for a follow-up this time and Afroza Abbas will also underdo certain medical tests.
Before Mirza Abbas, on 24 August BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore on medical treatment along with wife Rahat Ara Begum. They both have various physical ailments. A few years ago an internal carotid artery block was detected in the back of Mirza Fakhrul's neck.
There were problems in the blood flow in his neck. He underwent treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore at the time. Mirza Fakhrul has to visit Singapore for follow-up treatment. Wife Rahat Ara Begum underwent a surgery at Singapore's Raffle's Hospital.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain from beforehand had been under treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. He was taken to Singapore on 27 June for advanced treatment.
He was diagnosed with a meningioma tumour outside his brain. The physicians are using radiation to remove the tumour. He will require 28 days of radiation. This will continue up till 31 August.
This correspondent spoke to Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain Saturday afternoon. He told Prothom Alo that his health was improving and he sought everyone's prayers for his recovery.
When told about the other two BNP leaders in Singapore on treatment, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said he had heard Mirza Fakhrul Islam had come for treatment.