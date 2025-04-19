More discussions to follow over disagreements: Ali Riaz

National consensus commission vice president professor Ali Riaz has said the possibility of a new Bangladesh has emerged and the main task is to build it together so that fascist rule cannot reappear.

He made the remarks during the introductory speech in the meeting between the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the national consensus commission.

The meeting started at 10:30 am at the LD Hall of the National Parliament today, Saturday.

Addressing the NCP leaders, Ali Riaz further said, “You agree with some of the recommendations proposed by the commission and also have disagreements over some other proposals. We have been able to identify the points of consensus. We will further discuss the issues that we partially agreed on. The discussion will continue if needed as we want to formulate a national charter that reflects the nation’s aspirations.”