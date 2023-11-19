Police open fire, tear gas shells in clash with BNP men in Sunamganj

A clash broke out between the police and the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who brought out a procession in support of a 48-hour hartal around the country, in Sunamganj on Sunday morning.

The law enforcement opened fire and tear gas shells as the BNP men threw brick chips at them during the clash in the Old Bus Stand area of the town, where the BNP office is located, between 11:00 am and 11:30 am.