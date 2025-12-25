Tarique Rahman leaves London for home

Regarding the overall security, Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, the chief security officer of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said the government is providing maximum cooperation considering all aspects and has given necessary instructions to various forces and agencies.

He expressed hope to create a combined security system coordinating government agencies and party men.

The BNP however has prepared a separate chamber for the Acting Chairman at the Chairperson's office in Gulshan, according to party sources. A separate chamber has also been allocated for him at the Naya Paltan central office.

The party has also rented a new office space, building number 10/C on Road 90 in Gulshan to manage the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, and it will also include a separate chamber for Tarique Rahman.

Tarique Rahman will conduct all party activities from the chamber. He will contest the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election, to be held on February 12 from the Bogura-6 constituency.

History shows that time answers all questions in politics, and this rings true for Tarique Rahman. He once left for the UK for medical treatment under the red eye of so-called one eleven government, living in exile. Today, after a decade and a half, he is returning to the country's soil after becoming a leader of the masses and a symbol of national unity.

Tarique Rahman's long political journey was not smooth. During the 2001-2006 administration, a mountain of controversies was intentionally created against him, and numerous lawsuits were filed. The then-opposition party Awami League, the 1/11 government, and an influential segment of civil society consistently leveled accusations against him.