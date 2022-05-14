Fakhrul says AL leaders’ plunder of public money a historical fact

BNP on Saturday asserted it is now a ‘historical fact’ that Awami League leaders have laundered untold billions abroad by indulging in widespread plunder of wealth, that AL general secretary Obaidul Quader himself admitted.

“Their (AL’s) general secretary Obaidul Quader himself said yesterday (Friday) at their party council in Faridpur that those leaders who siphoned thousands of crores abroad through plunder won’t find any place in Awami League,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakhrul said the statement was an admission on the part of Obaidul Quader that ruling party leaders plundered thousands of crores and siphoned off a huge amount of the money. “It’s now a historical fact.”

Fakhrul made the remark while addressing a biennial council of Dinajpur district unit BNP.

He said the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and 7 officials also proved that Awami League has been indulging in repression, enforced disappearance and assassinations of its opponents.