Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s 91st birth anniversary being marked

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed in a befitting manner across the country today (Sunday).

The theme of the day this year is - ‘Bangamata is a fearless companion in the crisis and struggle (Bangamata Shongkote Shongrame Nirvik Sohojatri),’ reports BSS.

Born on 8 August in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins along with Bangabandhu on 15 August in 1975.