Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s 91st birth anniversary being marked

On the occasion of the day, the Awami League (AL) chalked out several programmes in compliance with Covid-19 health rules. The programmes include paying tributes to Bangamata and recitation of holy Quran and doa and milad-mahfil at the grave of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at 9:00am at Banani graveyard in the city.
Apart from government programmes, various political and social organisations including Awami League and its associated bodies have organised various programmes including discussions, meetings and milad-mahfils on the day.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programmes to mark the day.
In separate messages, on the eve of the 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata, president and prime minister said she (Bangamata) is a source of inspiration for the Bangalee nation especially for the womenfolk.
They also said that Bangamata had played a pivotal role in building the nation staying beside Bangabandhu.
“Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a pride of the Bangalee nation and a source of inspiration for womenfolk. She became Bangamata because of her sacrifice, compassion, cooperation and prudence,” said president Abdul Hamid in his message.
In her message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangamata played a unique role in bringing motivation, strength and courage for Bangabandhu to guide the struggle of independence and Liberation War towards its right direction side by side with carrying out family responsibilities.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader urged all leaders and workers of the ruling party and its associate bodies to observe the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s birth anniversary in a befitting manner.