Politics

Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s 91st birth anniversary being marked

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed in a befitting manner across the country today (Sunday).

The theme of the day this year is - ‘Bangamata is a fearless companion in the crisis and struggle (Bangamata Shongkote Shongrame Nirvik Sohojatri),’ reports BSS.

Born on 8 August in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins along with Bangabandhu on 15 August in 1975.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the occasion of the day, the Awami League (AL) chalked out several programmes in compliance with Covid-19 health rules. The programmes include paying tributes to Bangamata and recitation of holy Quran and doa and milad-mahfil at the grave of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at 9:00am at Banani graveyard in the city.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a pride of the Bangalee nation and a source of inspiration for womenfolk. She became Bangamata because of her sacrifice, compassion, cooperation and prudence
President Abdul Hamid

Apart from government programmes, various political and social organisations including Awami League and its associated bodies have organised various programmes including discussions, meetings and milad-mahfils on the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programmes to mark the day.

Advertisement

In separate messages, on the eve of the 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata, president and prime minister said she (Bangamata) is a source of inspiration for the Bangalee nation especially for the womenfolk.

They also said that Bangamata had played a pivotal role in building the nation staying beside Bangabandhu.

“Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib is a pride of the Bangalee nation and a source of inspiration for womenfolk. She became Bangamata because of her sacrifice, compassion, cooperation and prudence,” said president Abdul Hamid in his message.

In her message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangamata played a unique role in bringing motivation, strength and courage for Bangabandhu to guide the struggle of independence and Liberation War towards its right direction side by side with carrying out family responsibilities.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader urged all leaders and workers of the ruling party and its associate bodies to observe the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s birth anniversary in a befitting manner.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement