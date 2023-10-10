Quader doesn’t even know what uranium is: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul on Tuesday said, “I know Obaidul Quader personally. He is one of the few educated persons in the Awami League. At least, we used to believe that. I didn’t know he was in such a dire condition in terms of knowledge. He doesn’t even know what uranium is. It doesn’t need any special knowledge to know about it.”
He said this in response to ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s statement regarding pouring uranium over BNP leaders.
The BNP secretary general was addressing an event titled ‘The crisis of democracy, sovereignty and Rohingya: The inspiration of martyr Abrar Fahad’ organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital’s Segunbagicha area on Tuesday.
Addressing the event as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said, “One of my junior friends told me about Obaidul Quader’s statement and requested me not to protest this. When I asked why, he said, ‘This (Obaidul Quader’s statement) has become a matter of entertainment. It is an entertainment for us. Our life has become miserable, so don’t deprive us from this entertainment.”
Speaking regarding the recent statements from the ruling party general secretary, the BNP secretary general further said, “He spoke about reaching a consensus behind the scenes a few days ago. Probably it made his master (sic) a bit angry. This is why he is trying to talk even more than her. It is common in this sort of party. The fawning in favour of the government reaches such a stage that it becomes a matter of laughter.”
Mirza Fakhrul strongly condemned the ruling Awami League saying, “They talk about the spirit of the liberation war. But it is the Awami League, who has destroyed the spirit of the liberation war. They have turned the country into heavens for the looters. They are looters. They will come, loot and leave.”
He further said, “It’s good that you (government) have constructed the Padma Bridge. But this could have been done at a cost of Tk 100 billion. But you spent Tk 400 billion. The rail service on the Padma Bridge is also commendable. However, how much additional money you have spent for this is the matter to look at. When we raise these issues, they get mad at us. They start talking rubbish.”
Claiming that the people have risen against the government this time, the BNP secretary general urged the people who love the country to join them in their movement against the government.
Addressing the leaders of other parties in their simultaneous movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Please don’t do anything that can harm our alliance.”
President of a section of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Reza Kibria, presided over the programme.
Bangladesh Labour Party president Mostafizur Rahman, acting member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad Maruf Hasan and joint member secretary Tarek Rahman are among others who addressed the programme.