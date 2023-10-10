Quader doesn’t even know what uranium is: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul on Tuesday said, “I know Obaidul Quader personally. He is one of the few educated persons in the Awami League. At least, we used to believe that. I didn’t know he was in such a dire condition in terms of knowledge. He doesn’t even know what uranium is. It doesn’t need any special knowledge to know about it.”

He said this in response to ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s statement regarding pouring uranium over BNP leaders.

The BNP secretary general was addressing an event titled ‘The crisis of democracy, sovereignty and Rohingya: The inspiration of martyr Abrar Fahad’ organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital’s Segunbagicha area on Tuesday.