BNP in dilemma over implementation of reform recommendations

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has found itself in a clear political quandary over the recommendations for implementing reforms proposed by the National Consensus Commission.

Although the party has sharply criticised some of the Commission’s recommendations over the past two days, it has not been able to take a position of outright rejection.

Sources at the party’s policymaking level and political analysts say that with the national election scheduled for February approaching, the recommendations for implementing reforms have placed the BNP in an awkward situation—it cannot accept them, yet it cannot reject them either. Rejecting them could provide an excuse to accuse the party of trying to derail the election, while acceptance could be seen as a political defeat for the BNP.

In this emerging situation, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and members of the standing committee have held several rounds of formal and informal discussions over the past two days about the Commission’s recommendations. However, they are yet to determine a strategy to overcome this crisis.