All mistakes of the government are our responsibility: Sheikh Hasina

The Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has been in power for the last 15 years. The 12th parliamentary election is going to be held under the government led by her.
Ahead of the polls, the Awami League president mentioned about the mistakes made by her government during declaring the election manifesto of her party.
Sheikh Hasina said, “All the mistakes made by the government over the last 15 years are our responsibility. All the credits of success are yours. Please forgive us for the mistakes that we made. We promise you that we will learn from the past mistakes and will work as per your expectations in the future.”
The ruling Awami League’s programme for declaring the election manifesto started at around 10:30 am in the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Wednesday. Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina started declaring the manifesto at around 11:20 am.
Towards the end of her speech, Sheikh Hasina urged people to vote for the boat symbol.
She said, “Let’s give us a chance once again to serve you by voting for the boat symbol. You vote for us, we will give you development, peace and prosperity.”
Sheikh Hasina further said, “Bangladesh stands at a transition period at the moment. The country is going to graduate from a least developed country to developing countries. This graduation is a matter of great honour on the one hand and challenging on the other. The government to be elected through the 7-January-polls must have the ability to face that challenge. Only the Awami League has the ability to handle challenges and take the country to a new height.”
Highlighting the historic achievements of the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina said, “All the greatest achievements, including the right to speak in our mother tongue and the liberation war, have come through Awami League. Bangladesh will become an upper middle income country by 2031 and a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh will be established through the hands of the Awami League.”
She further said, “As long as Allah keeps me alive, I won’t deviate from what I have accepted as my duty. I want to fulfil the dream of my father by serving you.”
“I came to politics after losing my parents, brothers and relatives, only to accomplish the unfinished works of my father to put a smile on the face of the people of the country. I had to be on the verge of being dead several times in doing so. However, I never did move away thinking about you and my father.”