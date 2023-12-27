All mistakes of the government are our responsibility: Sheikh Hasina

The Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has been in power for the last 15 years. The 12th parliamentary election is going to be held under the government led by her.

Ahead of the polls, the Awami League president mentioned about the mistakes made by her government during declaring the election manifesto of her party.

Sheikh Hasina said, “All the mistakes made by the government over the last 15 years are our responsibility. All the credits of success are yours. Please forgive us for the mistakes that we made. We promise you that we will learn from the past mistakes and will work as per your expectations in the future.”