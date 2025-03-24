Attack on NCP leader Hannan Masud’s roadside rally in Noakhali, 5 injured
Allegations have been raised about an attack on a roadside rally of National Citizen Party (NCP) senior joint convener Hannan Masud in Hatia upazila of Noakhali.
The incident took place at Jahajmara Bazar in the upazila around 7:30 pm today, Monday.
Hannan Masud alleged some people, claimed to be the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men, carried out the attack, injuring five-six NCP supporters.
The NCP leaders and activists staged a sit-in on the Jahajmara Bazar road protesting at the incident and bringing the perpetrators to book. The sit-in was continuing till the filing of this report.
Hannan Masud’s representative Mohammad Yusuf told Prothom Alo from the spot that Hannan Masud came to Hatia to know about the destitutes of the locality on Saturday. He went to Jahajmara Bazar this afternoon. After having an iftar, he was addressing a roadside rally around 7:30 pm. At that time, some people claimed to be BNP men attacked the rally from the west side of the market, injuring at least five people.
Mohammad Yusuf also alleged that those people tried to attack Hannan Masud. But as local people chased them, they fled the scene.
Later, Hannan Masud and they started the sit-in around 8:30 pm demanding the perpetrators to book.
Speaking about this, Abdul Hannan Masud told Prothom Alo, “We were talking to the people. At that time, some people expelled from the BNP attacked our people. Several of our men were injured in the attack.”
“We have taken position on the road on demand of bringing the identified extorters to book,” he added.
Speaking about the allegation, Hatia upazila BNP convener Fazlul Haque told Prothom Alo they do not know anything about what happened at Jahajmara.
Hatia police station officer-in-charge AKM Azmal Huda said he heard about the attack on Hannan Masud’s roadside rally.
I’m going there, he added.