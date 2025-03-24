Attack on NCP leader Hannan Masud’s roadside rally in Noakhali, 5 injured

Allegations have been raised about an attack on a roadside rally of National Citizen Party (NCP) senior joint convener Hannan Masud in Hatia upazila of Noakhali.

The incident took place at Jahajmara Bazar in the upazila around 7:30 pm today, Monday.

Hannan Masud alleged some people, claimed to be the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men, carried out the attack, injuring five-six NCP supporters.