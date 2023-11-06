BNP announces blockade for Wednesday, Thursday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a blockade for another two days, for Wednesday and Thursday, on road, water and railways across the country at the end of the five-day blockade in two phases.

The blockade will be in effect from 6:00 am Wednesday and will end on 6:00 am Friday.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came with the new announcement in a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.