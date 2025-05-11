There was unrest for 15 years, no more unrest is wanted: Amir Khasru

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said the people of this country were in unrest for the past 15 years. No more unrest is wanted in Bangladesh.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said this as the chief guest at the inauguration of the peace procession on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, organised by the Sammilita Buddha Purnima Udjapan Parishad at the DC Hill square in Chattogram in the morning.

“The message of peace of Gautam Buddha is most applicable in Bangladesh now. The people of this country were in unrest for the past 15 years. Society has broken down. We don’t want any more unrest in Bangladesh. Now we want to give the gift of a beautiful society, a beautiful state.”