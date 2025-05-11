There was unrest for 15 years, no more unrest is wanted: Amir Khasru
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said the people of this country were in unrest for the past 15 years. No more unrest is wanted in Bangladesh.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said this as the chief guest at the inauguration of the peace procession on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, organised by the Sammilita Buddha Purnima Udjapan Parishad at the DC Hill square in Chattogram in the morning.
“The message of peace of Gautam Buddha is most applicable in Bangladesh now. The people of this country were in unrest for the past 15 years. Society has broken down. We don’t want any more unrest in Bangladesh. Now we want to give the gift of a beautiful society, a beautiful state.”
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also said, “No majoritarian rule will continue in this country. Bangladesh will be run through the participation of every citizen. Religion is a personal issue but the state belongs to everyone. Therefore, there will be no more opportunity for division in this state, and in this society. We will all build a society together, and build a state. We all have to build Bangladesh together.”
While inaugurating the peace procession, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain said, “Chattogram is a meeting place for people of all religions. We want to make Chattogram a clean, green and healthy city as well as a safe and livable city.”
The event was presided over by Riton Kumar Barua, President of the Sammilita Buddha Purnima Udjapan Parishad, and the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South), Md. Alamgir Hossain, was the special guest.
Among others, BNP leader Abu Sufian, and former General Secretary of Chattogram city BNP, Abul Hashem, spoke at the event.