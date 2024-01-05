Four more Jatiya Party candidates withdraw just before the election

Mustafizur Rahman of Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) on Thursday night told Prothom Alo, "This election is a one-sided, contrived election of seat-sharing. It is a violence election all about money. My opponents are not allowing be to contest. The administration is not cooperating either. That is why I am stepping aside, as dictated by my conscience."

Till yesterday, Thursday, the 18 candidates of JaPa who have moved away from the election so far are Mustafizur Rahman of Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur), Muhammad Rakib Hossain of Lakshmipur-3 (Sadar), Ataur Rahman of Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari), Md Shamsuddin of Rajshahi-6 (Bagha-Charghat), Sohrab Hossain of Chuadanga-1, Rabiul Islam of Chuadanga-2, Shabbir Ahmed of Sylhet-5, Mahbubul Alam of Dinajpur-2, Md Tofazzel Hossain of Naogaon-2, Zakir Hossain of Sirajganj-3, Khalilur Rahman of Barguna-1, Iqbal Hossain of Barishal-2 and 5, Zahirul Islam of Tangail-7, MM Niazuddin of Gazipur 1 and 5, Zainul Abedin of Gazipur-2, Shamsuddin Khan of Gazipur-4 (Kapasia), Shankar Paul of Habiganj-2 and Abdul Mannan Talukdar of Sunamganj-1.

The candidates who have stepped away from the election are outside of the seat-sharing understanding with the government.

According to sources, the JaPa candidates were frustrated as facing all sorts of adversities in the field. One of the main problems was not getting funds. The candidates had hoped that they would get financial support from the party and the government.

Awami League has relinquished 26 seats to JaPa in an election understanding this time. Awami League has not fielded any 'boat' candidate in these seats. But there are Awami League independent candidates in all but a couple of these 26 seats. So the JaPa candidates are not getting cooperation from the ruling camp in these seats either. Quite to the contrary, many of the candidates are facing threats and all sorts of hindrances.