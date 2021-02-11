Hopefully govt won’t play with fire: Oli Ahmed

Hopefully, the government will backtrack from its decision to revoke the gallantry title the state conferred on former president Ziaur Rahman for his contribution in the Liberation War, said president of a faction of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Colonel (retd.) Oli Ahmed.

“I hope the government won’t make the mistake of playing with fire,” he added.

He also raised the question about the intention of the government to revoke the war gallantry title when the country is set to celebrate its golden jubilee of independence.

Oli Ahmed was talking to newspersons at his Mohakhali DOHS (Defence Officers’ Housing Society) residence in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), the national platform of the Freedom Fighters, decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttam’ awarded to Ziaur Rahman in its 72nd meeting on Tuesday. Bir Uttam is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.