Tug of war over Anti-discrimination Student Movement committee in Sirajganj

The central committee of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement are in trouble with the conflicting programmes announced by the two groups of their organisation in Sirajganj following the announcement of the 284-member convening committee.

A faction of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Sirajganj took to the streets demanding cancellation of the committee. The central unit cancelled the newly declared committee after the demonstrators blocked the highways and railways. Following that, the other faction declared to block the roads on Tuesday demanding reinstatement of the previously declared committee.

The declaration of the new committee came through a letter published on Facebook on Saturday signed by central convener Hasnat Abdullah and member secretary Arif Sohel approving the formation of the 284-member committee for the next six months in Sirajganj.

After that a faction of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Sirajganj started a movement alleging that the actual dedicated activists have been excluded from the committee.