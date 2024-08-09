Hasina to return once interim govt decides to hold elections: Joy to TOI

Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on 5 August due to a mass uprising at the call of the students.

With this, the 15-and-a-half-year rule of Sheikh Hasina’s government ended.

Speaking to the Times of India, Joy said, “I never had any political ambition and was settled in the US. But the developments in Bangladesh in the past few days show that there is a leadership vacuum. I had to get active for the sake of the party and I am at the forefront now.”

“I will do whatever it takes to save the party and its workers. If there is a need for me to join politics, I will not refrain from that,” he insisted.