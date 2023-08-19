Awami League 'embarrassed' by BCL leaders

Both Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and even Awami League are embarrassed by the BCL leaders for mourning the death of Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Delawar Hossain Sayedee who was sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against humanity in 1971.

The ruling party and the central BCL feel that during their 15-year regime, their party and its associate bodies, including Chhatra League, have been infiltrated by opportunists. They even have termed these opportunists as ‘hybrid’.

Several top-level Awami League leaders have addressed these infiltrators as Jamaat-Shibir activists. Now the ruling party is holding these opportunists accountable for mourning the death of Jamaat leader Sayedee.

However, the question remains as to whether the ruling party could avoid the liability of giving these opportunists the chance to infiltrate into the Awami League and its associate bodies