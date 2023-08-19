Awami League 'embarrassed' by BCL leaders

Both Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and even Awami League are embarrassed by the BCL leaders for mourning the death of Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Delawar Hossain Sayedee who was sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against humanity in 1971.
The ruling party and the central BCL feel that during their 15-year regime, their party and its associate bodies, including Chhatra League, have been infiltrated by opportunists. They even have termed these opportunists as ‘hybrid’.
Several top-level Awami League leaders have addressed these infiltrators as Jamaat-Shibir activists. Now the ruling party is holding these opportunists accountable for mourning the death of Jamaat leader Sayedee.
However, the question remains as to whether the ruling party could avoid the liability of giving these opportunists the chance to infiltrate into the Awami League and its associate bodies
The political analysts believe due to the ruling party’s relation with the Hefajat-e-Islam and the government’s initiatives in favour of the Islamist quarter, including the recognition of the Qawmi madrasah certificate, a new religion-centred policy has turned up.
It has impacts on the ruling party and its associate organisations. So there could be a connection between this religion-based policy and the BCL leaders’ sympathy for war crime convict Delawar Hossain Sayedee.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former National University vice-chancellor and political analyst Harun-or-Rashid said, “Awami League has been in power for the last 15 years. The party has been infiltrated by opportunists during the period. The incident of some Chhatra League leaders mourning the death of Sayedee is a visible proof of that. It’s also a warning for Awami League. There could be more infiltrators. They don’t bear the ideology or the politics of the party.”
