50 more BCL activists suspended for mourning Sayedee’s death

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has temporarily suspended and exempted 50 more leaders and activists for mourning the death of Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity in 1971.
Of them, 18 are from Jamalpur, 16 from Chattogram, 7 from Pabna, 6 from Narsingdi and 3 are from Satkhira. The BCL has brought allegations of going against the ideology of the organisation.
This information was obtained from press releases signed by the presidents and general secretaries of the respective units of BCL till Thursday evening. Earlier on Wednesday, some 9 leaders and activists of BCL were temporarily suspended and exempted in Brahmanbaria and Lohagara of Chattogram.
Those who were temporarily suspended or exempted from Chhatra League in Jamalpur includes Islampur unit vice-president Mizanur Rahman, assistant general secretary Musa Ahmed, Islampur Government College unit member Mursalin Uddin, joint general secretary of Gaibandha union unit Monir Sarkar, Charputimari union BCL vice-president Aminul Islam, Noapara unit vice-president Ashikur Rahman, Noapara unit activists Abdul Qaiyum and Joy Mamun, social welfare affairs secretary of Melandaha upazila unit Yusuf Ali, member Ashraful Salehin, Melandaha poura (municipal) unit organising secretary Asif Ahmed, Melandaha Government College unit Mehedi Hasan, Nangla union unit’s office secretary Barkatullah Farazi, president of BCL unit in ward-1 of Hazrabari pourashava (municipality) Fahim Chowdhury, Kulia union’s ward-2 unit general secretary Sumon Islam, president of ward-9 unit in Sharifpur union Sayem Kabir, Bakshiganj upazila unit joint convener Shoyeb Al Hasan and general secretary of BCL Sanandabari thana unit Majedul Islam.
Besides, BCL units in Chattogram north city and Satkania, Sandwip and Lohagara upazilas have taken action against 12 leaders and activists. They are – assistant general secretary of Sandwip upazila unit Md Rustom, executive member, Md Afsar, Sandwip poura unit general secretary Mehedi Hasna, Satkania Sadar union unit president Mohammad Tareque, South district Chhatra League employment affairs deputy secretary Sajedul Haque and assistant general secretary Shahjahan Habib, Bara Hatiya union unit vice-president Md Irfan, organising secretary Md Baijid, books and publication affairs secretary Emon Chowdhury, law affairs secretary Shahriar Alam, deputy sports secretary Md Kayes and deputy office secretary Md Irfan.
On Tuesday, four BCL leaders of the Adhunagar union unit were exempted from their posts. They are vice-president Md Zishan, organising secretary Imam Hossain, books and publications affairs secretary Raqibul Hossain and deputy relief and disaster management secretary Hefaz Uddin.
Those who were temporarily suspended from the BCL in Pabna are – Bharara union unit general secretary Rakibul Islam, Gayeshpur unit organising secretary Emon Khan, Failzana union unit social welfare affairs secretary Mamun Hossain, Ataikula unit assistant general secretary Ashik Khan, president of ward-8 of Bhulbaria union Saddam Hossain, Chatmohar-based BCL activists Rakibul Hasan and Abu Bakar Siddique.
The suspended BCL leaders and activists in Narsingdi are Polash upazila unit vice-president Nasim Mia, Jinardi union unit vice-president Hafizur Rahman, Madhabdi thana vice-president Sujan Bhuiyan, Paikarchar union unit vice-president Shariful Islam, Krishnapur union unit joint convener JS Junaid and Narayanpur union unit’s joint convener Shakib Ahmed.
In Satkhira, Tala upazila BCL president Saifuddin Azad, member Mahin Islam and Shimanto Adarsha College’ unit organising secretary Ashik Kabir were expelled for mourning the death of Jamaat leader and war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee on social media Facebook.