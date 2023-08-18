50 more BCL activists suspended for mourning Sayedee’s death

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has temporarily suspended and exempted 50 more leaders and activists for mourning the death of Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity in 1971.

Of them, 18 are from Jamalpur, 16 from Chattogram, 7 from Pabna, 6 from Narsingdi and 3 are from Satkhira. The BCL has brought allegations of going against the ideology of the organisation.