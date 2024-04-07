Politics

Bangladesh borders are severely attacked today: Mirza Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirFile Photo

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said “Today, Bangladesh borders are severely attacked and the freedom and sovereignty of the country has been threatened.”

“Banks have been looted and police stations have been attacked in the Chattogram Hill Tracks in past couple of days. How unfortunate it is that the government cannot still say who are involved in it,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks at an iftar programme at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital.

Regarding the attackers of the CHT, Mirza Fakhrul said many people pointed fingers to a major organisation of Myanmar while many indicated that militants are involved. When the government cannot find anything they then blame other and bring out militancy issue. This incident prove how fragile the security of Bangladesh is.

The Awami League government could not stop the border killings, he alleged.

