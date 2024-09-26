13th parliamentary election
Political parties want a timeframe from the govt too
BNP feels it’s possible to hold the election within 18 months
JaPa wants election after reforms
Political parties support army chief’s statement
Supporting the statement of the army chief, senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We are supporting the reform initiatives taken by the government. However, we have been saying that holding the election is the most important issue and it should be prioritised. If the government is sincere, then it is not impossible to hold an election within the next 18 months even after completing the reform processes.”
Meanwhile, while addressing an event in the capital, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “It should not take long to hold a free and fair election. It should not take long to make recommendations to ensure the Election Commission’s independence and hold a free and fair election.”
The Awami League government was forced to resign in the face of a mass uprising of the students and the people on 5 August. BNP demanded an election within three months after the interim government was sworn in.
Later, the party changed its stance and started talking about giving the interim government a ‘rational period of time’ for holding the next national polls. Although the party is talking about giving time, it actually wants the election in the shortest possible time.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been urging the government to finish the reform process and hold the election in a quickest possible time in his speeches over the last few days.
There hasn’t been any statement from the government regarding the possible date of the next parliamentary polls.
However, army chief Wakar-Uz-Zaman, in an interview with Reuters, reiterated his commitment to help the interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus under any circumstance. In that interview, he also promised to help the government accomplish the major reform initiatives of the government so that the next election could be held within 18 months. Several political parties assume that this statement from the army chief is an indication of the possible time frame for the next general election.
‘Election after reforms’
Meanwhile, Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Mujibul Haque feels it was the army chief’s personal opinion. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The reform process on certain issues must finish first. Therefore, it would be better if the election was held after that.”
This is their party stance in this regard, he said.
Jamaat in no hurry
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won’t give any reaction over the army chief’s statement right now. Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar said they would ‘take some time’ before disclosing their stance in this regard.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Mia Golam Parwar said, “He said it from a consideration. We don’t want to say anything in this regard right now. We have been saying from the start that a certain set of reforms are needed to ensure an acceptable election. After that, everyone will realise that a conducive environment for the election is prevailing. Therefore, we have been talking about giving the interim government some time. It will be reasonable, not too long or short.”
Others await roadmap
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolan and one of the key leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha, terms the army chief's statement as personal opinion. He said, “The concerned quarters have been demanding a roadmap regarding the election, its time and reform initiatives.”
He said they expected the government to prepare a roadmap on the basis of discussion with political parties, students, and other stakeholders from different professions.
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince also said that they expected a roadmap from the government. They will wait for a roadmap from the government about holding the election, its time and the reform initiatives that have been taken up by the Yunus-government.
Ruhin Hossain said, “The army chief, in his interview with Reuters, has clarified the stance of the army. For that, we thank him.”