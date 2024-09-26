Political parties want a timeframe from the govt too

Meanwhile, while addressing an event in the capital, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “It should not take long to hold a free and fair election. It should not take long to make recommendations to ensure the Election Commission’s independence and hold a free and fair election.”

The Awami League government was forced to resign in the face of a mass uprising of the students and the people on 5 August. BNP demanded an election within three months after the interim government was sworn in.