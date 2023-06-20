BNP aligns with TI to question peacekeeping missions: Quader 

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged BNP has aligned itself with Transparency International (TI) to raise questions about Bangladesh's peacekeeping missions abroad.

While addressing a discussion in the capital's Swamibagh Ashram on Tuesday, Quader also called into question the integrity of TI as the anti-graft watchdog apparently discredited the Bangladesh peacekeeping force when it is carrying out commendable works across the world.

He asserted that they should not mislead the people in this way.