BNP aligns with TI to question peacekeeping missions: Quader 

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged BNP has aligned itself with Transparency International (TI) to raise questions about Bangladesh's peacekeeping missions abroad.
While addressing a discussion in the capital's Swamibagh Ashram on Tuesday, Quader also called into question the integrity of TI as the anti-graft watchdog apparently discredited the Bangladesh peacekeeping force when it is carrying out commendable works across the world.
He asserted that they should not mislead the people in this way.
Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, slammed the TI for one of its previous reports, where it claimed that about 70 people had died in the operation at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka in 2013.
However, a further investigation refuted the claim and found that 66 of them were attending classes, he added.
Referring to BNP, he said there are some quarters in the country who share the common desire for free and fair elections, but they consider a fair election synonymous with the defeat of the Awami League.
The BNP, along with some other parties, nurtures this mindset, he added.