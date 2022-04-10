Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila Chhatra League committee dissolved

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has dissolved the Jhenaidah district Kaliganj upazila Chhatra League committee following controversy after its general secretary hosted a Facebook live session from an exam hall. This was announced through a press release signed by BCL central committee president Al Nahian and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

Earlier on Friday, a video of Kaliganj Upazila Chhatra League general secretary Monir Hossain's Facebook Live was spread on social media from the examination hall, causing widespread criticism.