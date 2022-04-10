Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila Chhatra League committee dissolved

A report, ‘BCL leader holds a Facebook Live session from exam hall’, was published on Prothom Alo online on Saturday. Then came the announcement of the cancellation of the committee.
However, in the press release of the Central BCL, the reason for the cancellation of the committee has been mentioned as 'expiration of its term'.
During the examination of the six-month course on computer office application under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, Monir Hossain came on Facebook Live and said, “We are Chhatra League, wherever we go we are like bullets. I am taking the exam while fasting, I will get golden A+. In the exam sheet, for the group name I have written, “MP Anar group” (the local member of parliament from Awami League Anwarul Azim Anar). If the teachers don’t give us A+, we’ll tear apart this board.”
He and some other Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members were taking the exam which was held at the Jhenaidah Polytechnic Institute.