JP expels its vice-chairman Lutfar Reza

Party sources said Lutfar Reza, also the convener of Jatiya Party Cumilla north district unit, was given the party ticket to contest the by-polls to Cumilla-7.
He also submitted the nomination paper to be there in the race as the JP candidate, but he later withdrew it violating the party high command's decision.
Lutfar was expelled from all of the party's posts, including the primary membership, said the media release.
The by-election to Cumilla-7 constituency is scheduled to be held on 7 October. The seat was declared vacant after the death of its sitting MP and former deputy speaker Ali Ashraf on 30 July.
As per schedule announced by the election commission (EC), the deadline for the submission of nominations is 13 September, while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is 14 September and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 19 September.
Pran Gopal Datta, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU), is contesting the by-election as the Awami League candidate.
BNP did not nominate any candidate to contest the by-polls as per its decision not to join any more elections under the current government.