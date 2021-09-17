JP expels its vice-chairman Lutfar Reza

Jatiya Party on Friday expelled its vice-chairman Lutfar Reza Khokon from the party as he withdrew from the Cumilla-7 by-polls violating the high command's decision, reports UNB.

The party also dissolved the existing committee of its Cumilla North district unit, said a press release.

It said Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader took the decision as per article 20/1 (1) A of the party's constitution.