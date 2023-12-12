Awami League now worried over ‘independent’ candidate strategy

Nilofar Anjum secured Awami League nomination in the Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) constituency. She is the widow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former special assistant Mahbubul Huq Shakil. But there are six others from Awami League in the fray ready to challenge her there. They may be contesting as independent candidates, but all of them hold posts in the party. The local leaders and activists have divided up accordingly.

There are also candidates of Jatiya Party, Trinomool BNP, Zaker Party, Tarikat Federation, NPP and non-partisan independent candidates in the constituency. But the local people feel that the Awami League candidate’s main contenders will be Awami League leaders themselves.