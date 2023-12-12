Awami League now worried over ‘independent’ candidate strategy

Nilofar Anjum secured Awami League nomination in the Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) constituency. She is the widow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former special assistant Mahbubul Huq Shakil. But there are six others from Awami League in the fray ready to challenge her there. They may be contesting as independent candidates, but all of them hold posts in the party. The local leaders and activists have divided up accordingly.
There are also candidates of Jatiya Party, Trinomool BNP, Zaker Party, Tarikat Federation, NPP and non-partisan independent candidates in the constituency. But the local people feel that the Awami League candidate’s main contenders will be Awami League leaders themselves.
Awami League’s independent candidates in Mymensingh-3 are the present member of parliament and district Awami League member Nazim Uddin Ahmed, district Awami League’s joint general secretary Sharif Hasan, advisor Nazneen Alam, member Morsheduzzaman Selim, former advisor Matiur Rahman and Gauripur upazila Awami League’s general secretary Somnath Saha.
It is not just in Gauripur alone, but in 9 of Mymensingh’s 11 constituencies that independent candidates are challenging the Awami League candidates.
Mymensingh district president Ehteshamul Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the party has taken a lenient stand and so many have become independent candidates, but at the end of the day, all must be in favour of the boat. Once the campaign starts, the other office-holders of the party will not be in favour of the independent candidates.
Awami League on 27 November announced its candidates for 298 of the 300 seats. On the same day, the party chief Sheikh Hasina said that party leaders can be independent candidates. Party sources say that this decision was taken to make the election competitive. As a result, the leaders who have not been nominated have become independent candidates in 229 seats. Some have been disqualified in the scrutiny of the nomination papers. Again, they are getting their candidacy back after appealing.
Many of Awami League leaders feel that there are one or more strong independent candidates in 130 constituencies who will contest against the Awami League candidates. Of these, there will be a tough fight in 80 seats between the Awami League candidates and the independents. Several ministers and lawmakers may stand to lose under the circumstances.
Our leader has given this chance to compete as an independent candidate. But that doesn’t mean you will use force or wage war against the boat. You must remain disciplinedObaidul Quader, general secretary, Awami League
District-wise, the independent candidates are displaying their strength in Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Faridpur, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Chattogram and Rajshahi, which is a a matter of worry for the Awami League leaders.
Meanwhile, sources say, the party’s senior leaders, members of parliament and Awami League’s alliance partners have called for the independent candidatures to be withdrawn. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in no uncertain terms, has said independent parties are needed for the sake of voter turnout. No one will be pressurized into withdrawing his candidature.
Replying to journalists on this question, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday said, “Our leader has given this chance to compete as an independent candidate. But that doesn’t mean you will use force or wage war against the boat. You must remain disciplined.”
Independents in ministers’ seats too
Minister for fisheries and water resources SM Rezaul Karim has received Awami League nomination for the second time in Pirojpur-2. But AKMA Awal, who had been elected MP here from Awami League in 2008 and 2014, has taken nomination as an independent candidate. He is the district Awami League president. His brother Habibur Rahman is the Pirojpur pourashava mayor and district Awami League senior vice president. Another brother Mujibur Rahman is joint general secretary. His wife Salma Rahman is the zila parishad chairman.
Local Awami League sources say, many leaders of the party are siding with Awami due to his family clout. Already skirmishes have broken out between two sides in that seat of Pirojpur. A young man Lalon Fakir (27) died after being injured in an attack by ‘boat’ supporters in Battala of the Sadar upazila.
Barishal-5 nomination from Awami League has been given to state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk. The independent candidate here is Barishal city corporation former mayor and city Awami League general secretary Sadiq Abdullah. There has been a long-standing conflict between Zahid Faruk and Sadiq Abdullah. Both of they have appealed to the election commission to cancel each other’s nomination. This has created further tension in the constituency.
Awami League has independent candidates in almost all seats of Rajshahi. But speculations have arisen recently in the Rajshahi-6 seat. In this seat district Awami League member and veteran leader Rahenul Huq is contesting as an independent candidate against state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam. Tensions have increased with the district Chhatra League president and a union chairman Merajul Huq lending his support to Rahenul Huq.
Similarly in Dhaka-19, former MP of the seat Murad Jong is contesting as a independent candidate against state minister for disaster and relief Enamur Rahman. Kaliakoir upazila Awami League general secretary Rezaul Karim is contesting as an independent contender against minister for liberation war affair AKM Mozammel Huq in Gazipur-1. In Gazipur-2, the constituency of state minister for sports Zahid Ahsan, there are two independent candidates, Kazi Alim Uddin and Saiful Islam. Both of them are important Awami League leaders. The deputy minister for water resources AKM Enamul Huq Shameem is being challenged by Jubo League presidium member and son of former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali, Khaled Shawkat Ali.
Prominent independent candidates, unrest in the party
There are three independent candidates of the party in the four seats of Faridpur district. In the last two elections, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah lost to the Faridpur-3 independent candidate Jubo League presidium member Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon). This time too Nixon Chowdhury is in the fray to challenge Zafarullah once again.
Nazrul Islam MP is the Awami League candidate in Narsingdi-1. He has a bad relationship with the district Awami League joint general secretary and Sadar pourashava former mayor Kamaruzzaman. Kamaruzzaman is now the independent candidate challenging the boat. Awami League is divided into two in the entire district.
Awami League has nominated its international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed in the Barishal-4 seat. But the incumbent MP Pankaj Nath is contesting as independent candidate. They have created further agitation by appealing to the election commission to cancel each other’s nomination.
Several senior leaders of Awami League have said, this ‘independent’ candidate strategy has divided the field level leaders and activists of the party. They feel this is increasing unrest in the party.