Awami League’s ‘friendly match’: How friendly will it be?

Elections mean competition, contest. But that cannot be within one party alone. If that happens, then there would be no difference between a party’s committee elections and the national polls. An election is based on ideology, principles and programmes. Awami League will surely approach the voters this time with certain specific programmes. It will announce its election manifesto. This will give an account of their achievements and successes over the past five years and also present their plans for the future. Awami League candidates will certainly hold up their party’s ideals, ideology and programmes. They will don their Mujib coats, wear Bangabandhu badges. But what about those who the party has fielded against them as independent, alternative or dummy candidates? What will they do?

During their election campaign will they belittle the ‘boat’ symbol? Will they say that there has been no development in the country over the past five years? That corruption and misrule had overridden the country? As leaders or activists of Awami League, they cannot say that. They will not be able to go beyond the party ideals or ideology. So they will have to speak against the one sailing in the boat. They will have to say, “The Awami League leadership has given the boat symbol to the wrong candidate. I was supposed to get the boat. Vote for me.”

The bottom line is, the elections this time are not based on any ideals or ideology. It does not look like any party will speak out against the government’s erroneous economic policies. Outside of Awami League, the 14 Party allies are also vying for the boat symbol. It is heard that some Jatiya Party leaders have also been asking for the boat symbol to be removed from certain seats. A top leader of the 14 party alliance said that the boat is now the symbol for the 14 party alliance. In saying so, hasn’t he indicated his party’s self-extinction?