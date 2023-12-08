All allies want the boat symbol for realistic reasons: Inu

We are in the alliance. Where there is a candidate from the alliance, there won’t be any Awami League candidate. Apart from that, both Awami League and JASOD (Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal) will contest in the polls. That will be a normal competition. We did it in the past. Our unity with the Awami League is still strong. Both parties will run for the polls together, so that we can form an alliance in the parliament.