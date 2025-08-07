Political parties eye election now

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has already welcomed the July declaration and the announcement to hold the upcoming election in February. The party has also officially entered into the electoral process with that.

However, a few parties, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan, have expressed dissatisfaction over some issues related to the July declaration and election schedule. Neither of the parties, though, has any objection regarding the time announced for the election.

These three parties, which have grown into rivals of the BNP in the changed political context after the mass uprising of 5 August, stressed on ensuring level playing field. Most of the parties, apart from these, have welcomed the election time announced by the chief adviser.

Political analysts say that with the July Declaration and the announcement of the national election time by interim government's chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, the political parties have effectively been set on course for the election. All eyes are now on the Election Commission's announcement of the election schedule.

Meanwhile, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman praised the government for presenting the July declaration and announcing election timeline, while addressing one of the party rallies virtually.

He said, “We welcome these initiatives to ensure people’s rights”