No way to restore caretaker government by amending constitution: Quader

The book is written by Rowshan Ara Mannan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and an MP of Jatiya Party, the opposition in parliament.

The book is about the “significant development activities carried out during the tenures of the government of Sheikh Hasina”.

Speaking on the occasion, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, reiterated that there is no chance of changing the state power without elections. “If you want to change power, there is no alternative to participating in the elections.”

About the allegations of opposition BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) against the government, the AL general secretary said the claim of lodging cases against 5 million BNP leaders and workers is unreasonable, fabricated and false.

“Those are the stories of BNP’s falsehood ... they even don’t have so many leaders and workers,” he said.