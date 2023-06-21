Neither scope nor environment for fair polls: JaPa candidate

“I want to inform the city dwellers through you that I have come to vote at Anand Niketan centre. Upon coming here I saw muscle power is being used. There are some people, who have kept volunteer cards hanging around their neck, are not polling agents. They are threatening and harassing our voters. Many of our agents have been thrown out of the polling centres forcefully,” said Nazrul Islam Babul.

The JaPa candidate also said, “They have drawn a blue print of how to rig the election. I have sent my polling agents to all the centres in 42 wards. But I have been getting phone calls from the morning that my agents are not being allowed to enter the centres. They are being thrown out forcefully. If muscle power is used in Sylhet this way, the polls will not be fair. There is neither any scope nor environment for fair voting here.”