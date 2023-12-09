845 BNP leaders, activists sentenced in 55 cases in Dhaka

As many as 845 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies have been sentenced to different terms by the court in at least 55 cases. Of them, at least 615 were sentenced in November alone in 33 separate cases.

The BNP leaders and activists are being sentenced in cases right ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections. Majority of these cases were lodged in 2013 and 2018.

According to figures provided by relevant court sources and the lawyers, the BNP leader and activists were convicted in three cases lodged in August, six in October, 33 in November and 13 cases filed in the first week of December. There are no records of BNP activists being sentenced in September.

However, the figures are based only on the case data which are available.