102 BNP men get anticipatory bail over Chattogram clashes

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted a six-week anticipatory bail to 102 BNP activists and leaders including national executive committee’s organising secretary Mahbube Rahman Shamim in four cases over clash with police in the port city’s Kazir Dewri area on 16 January, reports UNB.

An HC bench of justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and justice Mohammad Aminul Islam granted the bail after hearing a petition, lawyer Mujibur Rahman, a counsel of the BNP, said.