Announcement of new party likely on 26 February

The structure of the new political party to be formed under the initiative of Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Students against Discrimination will be the same as it is now. That is, the new political party will have a convener, member secretary, chief organiser and a spokesperson similar to the two platforms.

It has been finalised that Nahid Islam will be the convener of the new party. Names of several top leaders of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Student against Discrimination Movement are being discussed for the remaining posts.

A leader said the official announcement could come on 26 February. A programme will be organised in Dhaka for the announcement. The programme is likely to be held at the Manik Mia Avenue.

Three leaders of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have said that Nahid Islam would resign from the government at any time. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, they said most of the leaders of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Student Movement against Discrimination wanted Akhter Hossain as the member secretary of the new party. The names of Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah are being considered for the posts of chief organiser and spokesperson.