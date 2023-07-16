Didn’t get registration for not agreeing to compromise with Awami League: Nurul Haque

Gono Odhikar Parishad has not got registration from the election commission as the party did not compromise with ruling Awami League, alleged its president Nurul Haque Nur on Sunday.
Nurul Haque made the allegation after the EC on Sunday announced that it has decided to recognise two more political parties – Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) – with formal registration ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
The Gono Odhikar Parishad president claimed a senior official of an agency called them during the Gazi City Corporation election for a compromise. The official also wanted to organise a meeting between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Awami League leader.
They were told that if Gono Odhikar Parishad agrees with Awami League and participate in election, then they will be given the registration and they will be even offered several parliamentary seats, but they said they would not go to polls under this government, Nurul Haque said.
Leaders of the Gono Odhikar Parishad went to the EC’s Agargaon office in the capital on Sunday morning along with some documents related to getting registration as a political party.
In the meantime, the commission decided to give registration to BNM and BSP and that made it certain that no other political party would receive registration.
After that, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque and general secretary Rashed Khan met the chief election commission (CEC) at the latter’s office.
After meeting the CEC, they said there was a sign of helplessness in the CEC’s speech. He might want to do something good personally, but he can not do that as his hands are tied and they have realised it.
Rashed khan said the CEC apparently expressed helplessness. What the CEC has said means all of this is a political decision and he has nothing to do.
Prothom Alo, however, could not know the reaction of the CEC regarding the claims of Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders.