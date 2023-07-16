Didn’t get registration for not agreeing to compromise with Awami League: Nurul Haque

After that, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque and general secretary Rashed Khan met the chief election commission (CEC) at the latter’s office.

After meeting the CEC, they said there was a sign of helplessness in the CEC’s speech. He might want to do something good personally, but he can not do that as his hands are tied and they have realised it.

Rashed khan said the CEC apparently expressed helplessness. What the CEC has said means all of this is a political decision and he has nothing to do.

Prothom Alo, however, could not know the reaction of the CEC regarding the claims of Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders.