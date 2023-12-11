It is hard for AL allies to win on own strength 

The ruling Awami League is intermittently engaging with its partners and allies. However, the party has yet to provide a definitive commitment to the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the 14-party alliance regarding seat sharing or compromise.

The Awami League seems inclined to keep its partners and allies in suspense until the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers, set on 17 December.

Meanwhile, members of JaPa and the 14-party alliance are actively aligning themselves with the Awami League, hoping to secure seats.