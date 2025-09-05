DUCSU election
Our journey with Mahin will continue: Abu Baker Mojumder
“I made acquaintance with Mahin Sarker on 6 June 2024. He had told me that the movement must succeed at any cost. He even said he would not go home for Eid if necessary. That is when my journey with him started. Many wanted us to stand together, and our journey will indeed continue together.”
Abu Baker Mojumder, General Secretary (GS) candidate of the ‘Boishamyabirodi Shikkharthi Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council)’ panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, stated this at a press conference in front of the Madhur Canteen this afternoon.
He made the remarks after GS candidate from another panel Mahin Sarker extended his support to him.
At the same press conference, Mahin Sarker, GS candidate from the ‘Sommonnito Shikkharthi Sangsad (Combined Students’ Union)’ panel, expressed his support for Abu Baker Mojumder urging his supporters to vote for him.
Explaining his decision, Mahin Sarker said it stemmed from a sense of responsibility towards the mass uprising and the idea of unity.
“Everyone has a responsibility to remain committed to the mass uprising and to consolidate its strength in the upcoming DUCSU election. Not only on the Dhaka University campus but everywhere, there is a need for unity among the forces of the uprising,” he said.
Mahin Sarker further said, “If the leadership at the forefront of the uprising is elected in the DUCSU election, they will feel a stronger sense of responsibility towards students than anyone else. Abu Baker Mojumder is one of the frontline soldiers of the uprising. If he gets elected in the GS post, it will signify my victory too. My support goes to Abu Baker Mojumder.”
Calling upon students to support Baker, Mahin Sarker expressed, “Elect Abu Baker Mojumder as GS. His victory is my victory. Since there is no scope to withdraw my candidacy, my name will still remain on the ballot. But I request my well-wishers and Dhaka University students to cast their votes for Baker.”
Later, recalling his memories with Mahin Sarker, Abu Baker Mojumder said, “During the uprising, he (Mahin Sarker) organised the students in dormitories. At the most difficult stage of the mass uprising, he kept the movement alive.”
He confirmed that they intend to continue working together.
Mahin Sarker too is a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. He had served as joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Under his leadership, a separate panel named ‘Sommonnito Shikkharthi Sangsad (Combined Students’ Union)’ was formed for the DUCSU elections.
However, the NCP expelled him for forming a panel in DUCSU without taking approval from the party. Despite this, two ‘Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad (Democratic Student Council)’ leaders, Sabbir Uddin and Bayezid Hasan are contesting for member posts from Mahin’s panel.
According to two leaders of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, they had discussions with Mahin, but he remained adamant about contesting for a top post. Eventually, he announced a separate panel.