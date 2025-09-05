Our journey with Mahin will continue: Abu Baker Mojumder

“I made acquaintance with Mahin Sarker on 6 June 2024. He had told me that the movement must succeed at any cost. He even said he would not go home for Eid if necessary. That is when my journey with him started. Many wanted us to stand together, and our journey will indeed continue together.”

Abu Baker Mojumder, General Secretary (GS) candidate of the ‘Boishamyabirodi Shikkharthi Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council)’ panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, stated this at a press conference in front of the Madhur Canteen this afternoon.