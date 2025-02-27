New party committee, equal number of leaders from both platforms

The number of members of the founding committee of the new political party has not been finalised yet. However, the committee will have an equal number of leaders from the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement regardless of the size of the committee.

Names of leaders nominated for the top posts (at least six or more) of the new party will be announced in the inaugural ceremony to be held on Friday at the Manik Mia Avenue of the capital, a reliable leader confirmed adding, “Names of other members of the committee will be announced later.”

However, there have been reports that Nahid Islam and Akhter Hossain have been finalised as the convener and member secretary respectively. Besides, it is almost confirmed that Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah will serve the new party as the chief coordinator and spokesperson respectively.