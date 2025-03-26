Those who speak about second independence, want to demean this Independence Day: Mirza Abbas

Mirza Abbas was answering the questions of newspersons on the National Memorial premises in Savar after paying respect to the martyrs placing wreaths at the memorial, marking the Independence Day and National Day today, Wednesday, around 8:15 am.

“Maybe we are speaking differently because of the party’s ideological background. But whenever it will be necessary, the people of Bangladesh will unite to protect independence and sovereignty. We lost the taste of actual independence even after 54 years of Liberation. We have got that anew after 5 August,” he stated.

Remarking that there is nothing called second independence, Mirza Abbas said, “We have got a new taste of independence by ousting the autocrat through the student-people movement in July-August. Many say second independence. But today’s Independence Day proves, there is nothing called second independence in Bangladesh.”