Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir line up big reforms, lofty promises

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Islami Chhatra Shibir panels announced their respective manifestos for Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) elections on Wednesday.

Ensuring safe campus, enabling environment for liberal democratic politics, flourishing of cultural activities, resolving accommodation crisis were among the many promises made in the manifestos of the panels.

Chhatra Shibir held a press conference at the Buddijibi Chattar on campus at 2:30 pm to announce its manifesto. In its 33-point manifesto, the organisation emphasised nine main priorities: resolving the accommodation crisis, ensuring a safe and green campus, strengthening research, improving transportation, eliminating session jams, building a women-friendly campus, ensuring healthy food, automating official tasks, and expanding welfare activities.