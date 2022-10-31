JaPa will join parliament after 'assurance of speaker'  

On 3 September, JaPa parliamentary party proposed to speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury to appoint GM Quader replacing Raushan Earshd as opposition leader.
The speaker usually approves the proposal if it is taken by majority of the party members. Two months have already elapsed but the speaker is yet to take any decision over the issue.
A party source told Prothom Alo that the JaPa leaders met speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury in the parliament and enquired about her decision on the matter.
The JaPa source said they took the decision not to join the parliament after they sensed that the speaker will not take a positive decision soon.
Earlier in the day, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque told the media after Jatiya Party parliamentary party meeting that they will on Monday place the matter of GM Quader replacing Raushan Ershad as the opposition leader in parliament in addition to placing the issue of reliving Mashiur Rahman of the opposition chief whip post.
The 20th session of the 11th parliament began on Sunday afternoon and will continue until 6 November.
JaPa lawmakers also joined the session with its four senior lawmakers including the party chairman GM Quader addressing the house on condolence motion.