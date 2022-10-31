JaPa will join parliament after 'assurance of speaker'  

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has backtracked from their stance a day after the main opposition party decided not to join the parliament session as long as GM Quader is not recognised as the opposition leader in the parliament instead of Raushan Ershad.

The party now says they will attend the parliament session at the assurance of the speaker.

A press release was issued on Monday regarding the matter in which JaPa chairman and deputy opposition leader GM Quader asked all the party’s lawmakers to attend the parliament session.