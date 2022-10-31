Politics

Recognition of GM Quader as opposition leader

JaPa will join parliament after 'assurance of speaker'  

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has backtracked from their stance a day after the main opposition party decided not to join the parliament session as long as GM Quader is not recognised as the opposition leader in the parliament instead of Raushan Ershad.

The party now says they will attend the parliament session at the assurance of the speaker.

A press release was issued on Monday regarding the matter in which JaPa chairman and deputy opposition leader GM Quader asked all the party’s lawmakers to attend the parliament session.

On 3 September, JaPa parliamentary party proposed to speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury to appoint GM Quader replacing Raushan Earshd as opposition leader.

The speaker usually approves the proposal if it is taken by majority of the party members. Two months have already elapsed but the speaker is yet to take any decision over the issue.   

A party source told Prothom Alo that the JaPa leaders met speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury in the parliament and enquired about her decision on the matter.

The JaPa source said they took the decision not to join the parliament after they sensed that the speaker will not take a positive decision soon.

Earlier in the day, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque told the media after Jatiya Party parliamentary party meeting that they will on Monday place the matter of GM Quader replacing Raushan Ershad as the opposition leader in parliament in addition to placing the issue of reliving Mashiur Rahman of the opposition chief whip post.

The 20th session of the 11th parliament began on Sunday afternoon and will continue until 6 November.

JaPa lawmakers also joined the session with its four senior lawmakers including the party chairman GM Quader addressing the house on condolence motion.

